Brice Turang Missing Third Straight Game With Knee Discomfort
Brice Turang (knee) is missing a third straight game in Sunday's series finale on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to MLB.com. Jonathan Ornelas will make a second straight start at the keystone for the Brew Crew against Dodgers left-hander Tarik Skubal. If Turang continues to miss time with left-knee discomfort, he could be a candidate to be placed on the injured list next week. The Brewers have a scheduled day off on Monday before starting a series on Tuesday in Milwaukee against the Seattle Mariners, so fantasy managers will want to check back on Turang's status then. When healthy, the 26-year-old former first-rounder is a must-start in all traditional fantasy baseball leagues as one of the most consistent power/speed threats at second base. Turang is having a second straight strong season in 2026, hitting .268/.360/.450 with an .810 OPS, 16 round-trippers, 16 stolen bases, 76 RBI, and 74 runs scored in 451 at-bats. He's tied for sixth among second basemen in homers and is second in RBI, behind only the Pittsburgh Pirates' Brandon Lowe.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com