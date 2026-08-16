Jacob Wilson Making his Return Against Rangers
Jacob Wilson (finger) is starting at the 6 and is batting third for Sunday's series finale at Sutter Health Park against the division-rival Texas Rangers and left-hander Cody Bradford, according to MLB.com. The A's held Wilson out of their game on Saturday against Texas after he developed swelling and stiffness in his left pinky finger after he was hit by a pitch on Friday. The contact-oriented Wilson has not been a picture of health in 2026, which could be a big part of the reason why he hasn't been as productive offensively in his second full season in the big leagues. The former first-rounder from Grand Canyon University enters the contest on Sunday in Sacramento with a .269/.301/.392 slash line, a .694 OPS, seven home runs, 37 RBI, 37 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 79 games across 333 plate appearances. Wilson hit over .300 in 2025 as a first-time All-Star, but he also had only 13 homers, 63 RBI, and five runs scored in 125 games. Wilson has gone hitless against Bradford in just four career at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com