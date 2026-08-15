Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?

Aug 15, 2026, 3:05 PM ET
At first glance, Tyler Reddick looks like a slam-dunk DFS pick this weekend at Richmond Raceway. He's super affordable for his skill set ($9.0K salary) and he starts way back in 32nd-place for Saturday night's Cook Out 400, giving him massive Place Differential upside. But is he a must-play? There is no doubt that Reddick has had speed at Richmond Raceway ever since joining 23XI Racing. He led 81 laps from the pole here in 2023 before finishing 16th, and he finished a career-best third here in the 2024 race. Last season, he won the first Stage and led 41 laps before ultimately finishing 34th. As far as speed this weekend, Reddick had a strong car in practice until he spun out and had to get towed back to pit road. Now the question comes up, did that damage the race car any? You definitely should have Tyler Reddick exposure with your daily fantasy lineups this weekend, but with his limited dominator upside, it may be a good strategy move to go underweight with a $9.0K driver relying so heavily on Place Differential.--Jordan McAbeeSource: Catchfence