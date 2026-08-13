Hyunjung Lee Works Out for Pelicans

Aug 13, 2026, 9:46 AM ET
South Korean guard/forward Hyunjung Lee is getting a minicamp look from the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Dylan Sanders of Sports Illustrated, who cited South Korean journalist Sung Jin-hyuk. The Boston Celtics are also expected to bring Lee in during August as he tries to land a camp deal or two-way spot. The 6-foot-7 shooter went undrafted out of Davidson in 2022 before building his career overseas, including an NBL title run with the Illawarra Hawks and a move to Nagasaki Velca in Japan. Lee most recently averaged 9.2 points and 3.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with San Antonio on 35.5/33.3/81.8 shooting splits. He remains off the fantasy radar unless he turns a camp invite into a real NBA role.--Brian DailisanSource: Dylan Sanders