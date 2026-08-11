Tyler Nickel Expected to Join Knicks This Season
Tyler Nickel is expected to begin his pro career with the team this season rather than return to college for a fifth year, according to Jared Schwartz of the New York Post, with SNY first reporting the plan. The 22-year-old sharpshooter, selected 47th overall out of Vanderbilt, received extra eligibility through a recent court ruling but appears ready to turn pro. It remains unclear whether Nickel will sign a two-way or standard contract, though a standard deal would complicate New York's pursuit of a third center. He averaged 12.2 points across five Summer League games while shooting 41.3 percent from three, but he remains off the fantasy radar unless the Knicks' wing rotation opens up.
Source: Jared Schwartz
Source: Jared Schwartz