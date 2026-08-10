Gabe Vincent Linked to Wizards' Open Roster Spot
Gabe Vincent has been floated as a candidate for the Washington Wizards' final standard roster spot, with Bullets Forever's Greg Finberg noting the team's need for another point guard. Vincent was linked to Washington earlier in free agency after averaging 4.4 points, 1.0 rebound, and 1.4 assists while shooting 34.1 percent from three across 53 games with the Lakers and Hawks last season. His playoff experience helps the veteran depth case, but Trae Young controls the offense while Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington need developmental minutes. Vincent would be backcourt insurance, not a fantasy factor.
Source: Greg Finberg
Source: Greg Finberg