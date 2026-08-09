Luther Burden III Expected to Miss Time With Groin Injury
Luther Burden III (groin) is expected to miss some time after suffering the injury during Saturday's practice, according to Ian Rapoport. Burden left the field after landing awkwardly while attempting a contested catch and went inside with a trainer. The second-year receiver had been one of Chicago's standouts throughout camp after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. His opportunity is considerably larger this season following the trade of DJ Moore, with Burden and Rome Odunze positioned to play major roles alongside Caleb Williams. Head coach Ben Johnson has also praised Burden's development throughout the offseason, particularly his explosiveness and expanding route tree. No firm timetable has been given, so the main concern now is how much valuable camp work Burden loses while preparing for that expanded role.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport