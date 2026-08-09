Jonah Coleman Making Case for Bigger Role in Broncos Backfield
Jonah Coleman has been one of the standouts of training camp, raising the possibility that Denver could find regular work for all three of its top backs, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. The fourth-round rookie joins J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in a suddenly deep backfield. Dobbins averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 10 games last season, while Harvey scored 12 total touchdowns as a rookie. Coleman brings plenty of his own production after rushing for 758 yards and 15 touchdowns at Washington last season while adding 31 catches for 354 yards and two scores. His physical running style and ability to contribute on third down have also earned praise from Sean Payton. Denver still has to figure out how to divide the touches, but Coleman is making it increasingly difficult to view this as simply a two-back rotation.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel