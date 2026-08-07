Taelon Peter Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Spurs
Taelon Peter has agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, giving him a training-camp invite rather than a guaranteed roster spot. Peter was waived by Indiana in July after appearing in 38 games as a rookie, averaging 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 32.8 percent from three. The 24-year-old showed more in the NBA G League, where he averaged 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 20 games with the Noblesville Boom. He shot 45.3 percent from deep as a senior at Liberty, but he has no fantasy value unless the jumper translates and he earns something firmer than a camp look.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto