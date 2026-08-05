Jalen Pickett Lands Two-Way Deal with Clippers
Jalen Pickett, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Pickett spent his first three NBA seasons with Denver after going 32nd in the 2023 draft, but the Nuggets declined his team option earlier this summer. The 26-year-old averaged 5.2 points, 2.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across 50 games last season, and his career 38.7 percent mark from three remains his best NBA selling point. A two-way deal limits his path behind a Clippers backcourt that includes Darius Garland and lottery pick Keaton Wagler, so Pickett has no redraft value unless injuries open real minutes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto