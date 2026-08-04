Kings Eye Victor Oladipo as Mentor
Victor Oladipo, who has been out of the NBA for three years, is a mentor candidate for the Sacramento Kings alongside Russell Westbrook, per Jake Fischer. The 34-year-old two-time All-Star has been chasing a comeback after years lost to injuries, playing in China and the G-League, where he averaged 13.5 points for the Wisconsin Herd last season. He held a workout for scouts, which the Kings attended, as Sacramento seeks a veteran voice for No. 7 pick Darius Acuff Jr. For fantasy, this is a feel-good comeback story more than an actionable one: even if he signs, a deep-bench mentor role at his age would carry no reliable value.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer