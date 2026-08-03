James Wood Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
James Wood (side) injured his left side on a swing in the sixth inning of his team's 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday, per Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal. While Wood stayed in the game and took another at-bat after the injury, Zuckerman reports that the 23-year-old is going for an MRI on Tuesday. Wood has been one of the better hitters in baseball in 2026, slashing .265/.393/.535 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 535 plate appearances. The young slugger has posted elite contact metrics, logging a 21.1% barrel rate and a 58.2% hard-hit rate. If Wood misses time, Nationals infielders Jose Tena and Andres Chaparro could be in line for more playing time at designated hitter.
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman
Source: Nats Journal - Mark Zuckerman