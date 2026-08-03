Cubs Land Lefty Pitcher Braxton Garrett in Trade With Marlins
Braxton Garrett from the Miami Marlins on Monday, sources tell Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. It is unclear what the Cubs are sending to the Marlins in return. The Cubs have made another move to bolster their pitching staff for the stretch run after acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday evening. The 28-year-old Garrett was called up from the minors earlier this year by the Marlins, but he allowed seven earned runs with eight walks and five strikeouts in just 4 1/3 innings over his two starts before being demoted back to Triple-A Jacksonville. Garrett will most likely begin his tenure with the Cubs at Triple-A Iowa before potentially becoming an option for their starting rotation if he shows them enough in the minors. Remember, Garrett is in his first year removed from an internal-brace surgery on his left elbow. In 16 outings (15 starts) with the Jumbo Shrimp on the farm this year, he went 4-4 with a 2.90 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 83:29 K:BB in 77 2/3 frames, giving hope to Cubs fans that he can eventually reach his ceiling in Chicago as a former first-round selection (seventh overall) in 2016.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan