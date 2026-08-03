Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Adley Rutschman (wrist) in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. It's unknown what the Red Sox are sending to the division-rival Orioles in return for the former first overall pick. Most likely, the O's will receive some young, controllable pitching from the BoSox. Rutschman is currently on the 10-day injured list, but the 28-year-old switch-hitter is making progress towards a return and will be Boston's primary backstop over both Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong when he returns. Rutschman has struggled to get going in 2026 in his fifth year in the majors, slashing just .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, and 30 runs scored in just 67 games and 284 plate appearances. Injuries have gotten in his way for sure, and the Red Sox are banking on the talented catcher bouncing back after he was an All-Star in back-to-back seasons in Baltimore in 2023 and 2024. In Baltimore, it's now clear that Samuel Basallo (shoulder) is the team's catcher of the future.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan