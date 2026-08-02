Lions Don't Seem to be Very Active in Contract Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs (back) as the Atlanta Falcons are with their star RB, Bijan Robinson. Similar to Robinson, Gibbs is currently holding in at training camp this summer as he seeks a new contract and has yet to practice with the Lions. Rapoport says he would not be surprised if Gibbs continues to sit out of practices until there is some "real significant progress" towards a new deal. Although Gibbs has reportedly been dealing with a back injury early in camp, the 24-year-old passed a physical and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season. When the Lions reach a new contract with Gibbs, it could make him the highest-paid RB in the league. The former 12th overall pick in 2023 from the University of Alabama is an elite dual threat at his position, racking up 3,580 rushing yards and 39 rushing touchdowns while adding 181 receptions for 1,449 yards and another 10 touchdowns as a receiver in his first three NFL seasons in Detroit. Gibbs is RotoBaller's No. 1 overall fantasy player in 2026, and that shouldn't change because of his current hold-in.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport