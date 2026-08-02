Tyler Allgeier Opens Atop Cardinals' Initial Depth Chart
Tyler Allgeier sits atop the team's first unofficial depth chart, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. The listing lines up with early camp practices, where Allgeier has often worked ahead of rookie Jeremiyah Love. Arizona signed the former Atlanta Falcon to a two-year, $12.25 million contract in March, then selected Love third overall in April. Allgeier rushed 143 times for 514 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns last season, and he has averaged 4.3 yards per carry across four NFL seasons. The Cardinals also have James Conner and Trey Benson in a deep backfield, so the RB1 label does not guarantee Allgeier will lead the group in touches once the season begins. Still, the early placement suggests he has a real chance to open the year with a meaningful role while Love gets up to speed. Allgeier's limited receiving history could make his fantasy production dependent on carries and goal-line opportunities, but he remains firmly involved in Arizona's plans.
Source: Tyler Drake
Source: Tyler Drake