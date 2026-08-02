Adonai Mitchell Making Plays and Impressing His Coach
Adonai Mitchell was a spring standout during OTAs and minicamp, and he continues to build chemistry with quarterback Geno Smith through the early stages of training camp. Smith threw four touchdowns during Saturday's competitive portions of practice, with Mitchell on the receiving end of two of them, and head coach Aaron Glenn has taken notice. "That combination of those two guys is really starting to impress me," Glenn told reporters. "I want to see that continue to grow, because obviously [Garrett Wilson] is going to have a lot of attention. AD is going to have to win his one-on-one's which he has all the ability in the world to be able to do that." Mitchell is RotoBaller's WR69, but as the second option in an offense that could be on the rise, he has entered the late-round sleeper discussion and could find weekly viability out of the flex spot.
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen
Source: Amanda Vogt & Eric Allen