Matthew Bergeron Agrees to Extension with Falcons
Drake London and Bergeron, the Falcons will look to lock up running back Bijan Robinson to a well-deserved contract extension next.
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
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