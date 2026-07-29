Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Logan O'Hoppe and reliever Chase Silseth from the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league infielder Angel Arredondo, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. O'Hoppe, 26, is the primary haul for the Rangers in this deal. They were clearly looking for a catcher at this year's Aug. 3 deadline with both Danny Jansen (forearm) and Kyle Higashioka (forearm) sidelined by injuries. The former 23rd-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 had 39 combined home runs with the Halos in 2024 and 2025, but his offensive production has taken a major step back in 2026, as he heads to Texas with a .209/.271/.295 slash line with only four home runs, 23 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 75 games and 256 plate appearances. The move to the Rangers should be good news for O'Hoppe's short-term fantasy value in deeper two-catcher formats, but it's unclear if he'll continue to see regular playing time once Jansen and Higashioka get healthy. In the immediate future, O'Hoppe should split playing time with veteran Elias Diaz.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan