Byron Buxton Remains Out With Hip Injury on Wednesday
Byron Buxton (hip) is not in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the division-rival Kansas City Royals, per MLB.com. Buxton will unsurprisingly sit out after leaving Tuesday's contest early with soreness in his right hip, an injury that recently landed the veteran center fielder on the injured list. It's uncertain if this new injury is serious enough to send Buxton back to the IL, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. His next chance to return will be for Thursday's series finale against KC at Target Field. Luke Keaschall is starting in center field and will bat eighth on Wednesday against Royals right-hander Randy Dobnak. The 32-year-old Buxton had managed to stay mostly healthy in 2026 up until recently. The three-time All-Star has hit .263/.320/.544 with an .864 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs, and seven steals in 82 games and 362 plate appearances after a resurgent 2025 campaign that saw him hit a career-high 35 long balls in 126 games. Buxton has played in just nine games in July and has hit .207 (6-for-29), and he might finally be wearing down.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com