Tua Tagovailoa Dealing with Back Tightness Ahead of Training Camp
Tua Tagovailoa (back) is reportedly dealing with back tightness to begin training camp, but head coach Kevin Stefanski does not appear to be overly concerned about his availability moving forward, telling reporters, "He will be out there sooner rather than later." Atlanta signed Tagovailoa to a one-year, veteran minimum contract following his release from the Dolphins, and with the Falcons having one of the league's few unsettled quarterback situations, there was an expectation that he could gain an early edge in his competition with Penix, as the 2024 first-round pick continues to recover from the knee injury that ended his 2025 campaign. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old Tagovailoa is experiencing back tightness, causing the team to sign veteran Cooper Rush on Wednesday, two days before the first practice of the summer. Tagovailoa's ailment adds one more wrinkle to a battle that already carried considerable fantasy ramifications, and drafters will need to monitor his status throughout camp. The 2023 Pro Bowler currently ranks as RotoBaller's QB30.
Source: Tori McElhaney
Source: Tori McElhaney