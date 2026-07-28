Packers Waive Kicker Lucas Havrisik
Lucas Havrisik on Tuesday, a source told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In a corresponding move, the Packers added kicker Lenny Krieg to their 90-man roster. It was believed that the 26-year-old Havrisik might keep the placekicker seat warm until rookie sixth-rounder Trey Smack was ready to take over. Kreig will now compete with Smack in training camp and the preseason. Havrisik made all four of his field-goal attempts and seven of his nine extra-point tries in just three regular-season games with the Packers last year in his second NFL season. In his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams, he went 15-for-20 on field goals (2-for-3 from 50-plus yards) and 19-for-22 on extra points in nine games played. Fantasy managers will want to avoid Green Bay's kicking situation to begin the 2026 season.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein