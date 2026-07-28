Clyde Edwards-Helaire Works Out With Dolphins
Clyde Edwards-Helaire worked out with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, according to NFL.com. Edwards-Helaire was selected with the final pick of the first round by the Chiefs in 2020 from LSU, and he impressed with 803 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 13 starts as a rookie. However, the 27-year-old has never been able to recapture that form. After a short two-game stint with the New Orleans Saints in 2024, CEH returned to KC last season, only to carry the ball seven times for 13 yards and catch two passes for nine yards. He has not seen 100 carries in a season since his second year in the league with the Chiefs, and if he were to sign in Miami, he'd merely be fighting for a spot on the active 53-man roster behind starter De'Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and Ollie Gordon II. Edwards-Helaire is completely off the fantasy radar for the 2026 season, even in deep dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com