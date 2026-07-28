Chris Olave a Full-Go With No Restrictions for Training Camp
Chris Olave (illness) is now a full-go and won't face any restrictions in training camp, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Olave said earlier this summer that he was expected to get off blood-thinners before the start of camp. He has been limited all offseason due to the blood clot that he dealt with in January. The 26-year-old is read to participate in practice this summer despite still not having a long-term contract extension. It's all good news for the former 11th overall pick's 2026 outlook despite ending last year on the sidelines due to his blood-clot issue. Olave set career highs in 2025 in receptions (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in 16 starts in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense. The move to rookie QB Tyler Shough actually helped his cause, too, and should give him momentum going into his fifth NFL season. There will be added competition for targets after the Saints drafted wideout Jordyn Tyson in the first round, but Olave should still have a safe floor as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 for fantasy managers as long as he can stay healthy.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell