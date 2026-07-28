Jonathon Brooks "Looking Twitchy" at Training Camp
Jonathon Brooks caught a pass from quarterback Bryce Young in the flat, stuck his foot in the ground, and knifed through a couple of defenders for a big gain during training camp practice on Tuesday, according to Kyle Bailey. Brooks is "looking twitchy" so far in camp as he looks to get involved in 2026 following two ACL tears in his first two seasons in the league. The Panthers took the 23-year-old in the second round (46th overall) in 2024 from the University of Texas, but he has played in just three games for the organization. He has been impressing head coach Dave Canales so far, and he could earn RB2 duties behind Chuba Hubbard if he continues on this trajectory. Brooks' elite burst and elusiveness before his two ACL tears had drawn him comparisons to Jamaal Charles, and he's also an adept pass-catcher out of the backfield. There is still untapped potential here, but expect the Panthers to ease him into a complementary role behind Hubbard, at least early on in 2026. Fantasy managers definitely shouldn't forget about Brooks, though, and he has potential to be a sneaky RB3/flex option in point-per-reception leagues. RotoBaller has Brooks ranked as the No. 40 fantasy RB.
Source: Kyle Bailey
Source: Kyle Bailey