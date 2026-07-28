Pat Bryant Looking to Emerge as Broncos' WR3
Pat Bryant. As a rookie, Bryant became a trusted option for quarterback Bo Nix late in the year, but with the top two receiver spots presumably locked up by veteran Courtland Sutton and big-ticket trade acquisition Jaylen Waddle, he'll need to carve out his own role from a group that includes Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin. One of Bryant's biggest strengths in year one was his run-after-catch ability when working underneath. The spacing now provided by Waddle could allow him to further thrive and help to create the most dynamic version of the Broncos' passing attack while also bringing usable size to the running game. Bryant is RotoBaller's WR76 for 2026, but with a fluid situation such as his, drafters would be advised to monitor his usage throughout training camp.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller