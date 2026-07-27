Jamal Adams Signs With the Vikings

Jul 27, 2026, 8:46 PM ET
Three-time All-Pro safety Jamal Adams is signing an undisclosed deal with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, multiple sources told Jordan Schultz. The 30-year-old former sixth overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2017 NFL draft out of LSU moved from strong safety to linebacker last year with the Las Vegas Raiders and recorded 45 tackles (30 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in 17 games (four starts) in his ninth year in the league. Last year was the first time since 2018 that Adams played in every regular-season game. The veteran defensive back was once one of the most attractive safeties in IDP fantasy leagues because of his ability to come up in the box and defend the run, but because of injuries and his move to linebacker, he's no longer on the fantasy radar in those formats. Adams has 22.5 sacks in his nine-year career, but has had just one sack since the start of the 2021 season.--Keith HernandezSource: Jordan Schultz