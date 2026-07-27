Micah Parsons Heading for the PUP List to Begin Training Camp

Jul 27, 2026, 6:08 PM ET
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is likely to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list to begin training camp on Tuesday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The Packers will hold their first camp practice on Wednesday, but Parsons expectedly won't be on the field with them. Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in late December of last year against the Denver Broncos. Given the timing of his injury late last year, the expectation is that Parsons won't make his 2026 season debut before October. The Packers' defense wasn't the same to close out last season after Parsons injured his knee, so they'll be more vulnerable again early in 2026 if he's not ready to return for the season opener in early September. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Rookie of the Year is a game-changer on defense when he's healthy, having recorded at least 12 sacks in all five of his NFL seasons. Even though Parsons isn't expected to be ready for Week 1, he'll be in play to be stashed in IDP fantasy formats.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky