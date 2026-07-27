No Update on Baker Mayfield Contract Talks Before Camp
Baker Mayfield and the team with veterans due to report Tuesday, July 28, according to Greg Auman. Auman noted that neither side has provided an update and that it remains unclear whether Mayfield's self-imposed deadline is the reporting date or Wednesday's first practice. The 31-year-old is entering the final season of the three-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2024. Mayfield said in June that the sides were not close and that he would stop discussing a new deal once training camp begins, but he also made clear that he remains committed to helping Tampa Bay in 2026. He completed 343 of 543 passes for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season while adding a career-high 382 rushing yards. Because Mayfield has said the contract issue will not change his commitment to the 2026 season, the unresolved talks matter more to his long-term dynasty outlook than his immediate redraft role.
Source: Greg Auman
Source: Greg Auman