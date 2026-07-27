Romeo Doubs Not Standing Out Early in Training Camp
Romeo Doubs has failed to stand out through the team's first two practices of training camp, with senior team reporter Evan Lazar pointing out a lack of consistent separation. Doubs is still learning a new playbook, which he has publicly admitted is nothing like the offense he was a part of for four years in Green Bay, and as a more physical receiver, the non-padded practices to begin camp simply may not be the setting for him to showcase all of his abilities. Still, after signing a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency, he has yet to be singled out by the team beat. By contrast, incumbent X-receiver Kayshon Boutte has been praised for making highlight-worthy catches in each of the team's first two practices following an offseason of trade speculation. Still early, the battle for primary reps opposite A.J. Brown in two-receiver sets could become an intriguing storyline of Patriots camp and one that could reshape late-round draft plans, as Doubs is currently RotoBaller's WR53 while Boutte sits at WR77.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar