Dalen Terry Waived in 76ers Cap Move
Dalen Terry, the team announced, clearing apron space to finalize the LeBron James signing and create room for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The No. 18 pick in 2022, Terry joined Philadelphia on a two-way deal last February and earned a standard contract down the stretch, averaging 4.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 14 games. A defensive-minded athlete who has never carried offensive value, the 24-year-old now hits free agency. This cut opens no rotation minutes for any rostered Sixer, so there is no fantasy ripple, and at least one more Philadelphia move is coming to fit both additions under the hard cap.
Source: Philadelphia 76ers
Source: Philadelphia 76ers