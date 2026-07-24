Cavaliers Showing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga. After missing out on the LeBron James sweepstakes, the Cavs now turn their attention towards Kuminga. The two sides reportedly have mutual interest, according to the New York Times. The speculation was that Kuminga is looking for a deal around $20 million per season. That's probably not something the Cavaliers can swing, but we'll see if the two can agree on some type of deal. This might not be the best fit for Kuminga's fantasy value, but he could be a solid contributor in Cleveland.
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times