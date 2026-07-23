Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
Tarik Skubal and the San Diego Padres about flamethrowing closer Mason Miller. "I've been on the phone a lot," said president of baseball operations Matt Arnold. "We're definitely active." Despite an aggressive approach, the Brewers have been telling teams they won't decimate their farm system to land a high-profile player, especially if he's just a rental. Milwaukee has assigned high value to their top-100 prospects -- shortstops Jesus Made and Luis Pena, and outfielder Josh Adamczewski. The Brewers' primary focus is believed to be reinforcing a pitching staff that owns the second-best ERA (3.44) despite losing starters Brandon Woodruff and Quinn Priester, and high-leverage reliever Angel Zerpa to season-ending injuries.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy