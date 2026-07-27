CJ Abrams has Seven Home Runs in his Last Seven Games
CJ Abrams became the first Nationals player since Kyle Schwarber in 2021 to hit seven home runs in a span of seven games after his second multi-homer performance of the season on Sunday in the 10-7 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Abrams went 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, three RBI, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .297 and his OPS to .940. The 25-year-old now has four career multi-homer games. In what has been a career year for Abrams, he's now hitting .297/.367/.573 with a career-high 27 home runs, 82 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored in 102 games across 436 plate appearances in 2026 in his fourth full year in D.C. The former first-rounder in 2019 by the San Diego Padres has been nearly unstoppable in 18 games in July, batting .397 (29-for-73) with a 1.255 OPS, nine home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI, 14 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 81 plate appearances. In his seven-game stretch with seven dingers, Abrams has gone 17-for-30 (.567) with 14 RBI.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com