Mickey Moniak Still Worth a Waiver Look for his Power
Mickey Moniak went through a little power slump in July after hitting homers in the first two games of the month, but he's still a viable power option off the waiver wire in mixed leagues, especially at hitter-friendly Coors Field. The 28-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder is slashing .277/.322/.553 on the year with an .875 OPS, 16 home runs, 43 RBI, 35 runs scored, and a stolen base in 69 games across 255 plate appearances in his seventh year in the big leagues and second in Denver. After returning from an injury that caused him to miss most of June, Moniak is batting .323 (20-for-62) with an .876 OPS, three home runs, two doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 18 games and 67 plate appearances. Moniak isn't perfect by any means, though, as he's hitting just .227 (22-for-97) with three of his 16 homers on the road and .222 (10-for-45) with two of his long balls against left-handed pitchers. In addition, his .225 expected batting average, .301 xwOBA, and fourth percentile chase rate don't bode well for him down the stretch in the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference