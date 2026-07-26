Jung Hoo Lee is Held Out on Sunday
Jung Hoo Lee (elbow) is being held out of the starting lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lee was pulled from Saturday's game after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch in the seventh inning. The Giants are going to play it safe and hold out Lee for at least one game. He is reportedly dealing with some soreness, but isn't dealing with any structural issues. Grant McCray will cover right field and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Soriano on Sunday. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Monday's game for another update on his status.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com