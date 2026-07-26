Sean Burke Continues Strong Stretch With 10 Strikeouts on Saturday
Sean Burke continued to pitch well despite the White Sox taking a 4-1 loss on Saturday to the visiting Houston Astros. In six innings on the mound, Burke allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking one and striking out 10, and was hit with his fifth loss of the year. The 26-year-old has had double-digit strikeouts in two of his last four starts, which have all been quality starts for his fantasy managers. The former third-round pick in 2021 out of the University of Maryland is now 7-5 on the year with a 3.19 ERA (3.43 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 130 strikeouts and 35 walks in 118 1/3 innings across 21 appearances (17 starts) in his third year in the majors. Burke needs just four more strikeouts to set a career high in that category. He's rostered in 78% of Yahoo leagues, but he's deserving of more attention with his uptick in strikeouts. Burke has eight-plus strikeouts in five of his last seven outings. He'll have a tough matchup on deck against the New York Yankees, although the Bombers have the fifth-most strikeouts in the big leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com