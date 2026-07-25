James Harden Closing In on Cavaliers Extension
James Harden is in active talks on a team-friendly multiyear extension, according to Evan Sidery. Harden, 36, declined his $42.3 million player option to give the Cavaliers flexibility to chase LeBron James, and with James now in Philadelphia, a longer deal is expected. He was excellent after arriving at last season's deadline, averaging 20.5 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds on 46.6 percent shooting, including 43.5 percent from deep, across 26 games. Locked in as Cleveland's lead playmaker next to Donovan Mitchell, Harden stays a reliable source of points, assists, and threes in redraft, though his age makes him a clear sell-high hold in dynasty.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery