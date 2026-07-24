Santi Aldama Leads Spain in World Cup Qualifiers
Santi Aldama is back on the floor, headlining a 15-man Spain squad for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifying window, per Eurohoops. The return is a positive health signal after season-ending right knee surgery in March cut his 2025-26 to 43 games. The bigger NBA-fantasy story, though, is his new address: Memphis traded Aldama to Dallas on July 1, moving him from a featured rotation role, where he posted career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 35.0 percent from deep, into a crowded frontcourt. Behind P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in a crowded Dallas frontcourt, Aldama's minutes and touches figure to shrink. His well-rounded game keeps deep-league appeal, but temper expectations until the Mavericks' rotation sorts out.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops