👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Santi Aldama Leads Spain in World Cup Qualifiers

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Jul 24, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Santi Aldama is back on the floor, headlining a 15-man Spain squad for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifying window, per Eurohoops. The return is a positive health signal after season-ending right knee surgery in March cut his 2025-26 to 43 games. The bigger NBA-fantasy story, though, is his new address: Memphis traded Aldama to Dallas on July 1, moving him from a featured rotation role, where he posted career highs of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 35.0 percent from deep, into a crowded frontcourt. Behind P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II in a crowded Dallas frontcourt, Aldama's minutes and touches figure to shrink. His well-rounded game keeps deep-league appeal, but temper expectations until the Mavericks' rotation sorts out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eurohoops
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

NHL

Hunter Shepard Links Up With KHL Team
NHL

Nils Aman Returns to Sweden on Three-Year Deal
Nikita Grebenkin

on Track to Be Ready for Training Camp
Danton Heinen

Blue Jackets Sign Danton Heinen to Two-Way Deal
Jet Greaves

Signs Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Blue Jackets
CHI

Patrick Kane Rejoins Blackhawks on Two-Year Deal
Klay Thompson

Could Join the Heat Via a Mavericks Buyout
Ivica Zubac

Becomes Eligible for $95 Million Pacers Extension
Dalton Knecht

Lakers Dangling Dalton Knecht for Possible Trade
Jarred Vanderbilt

Lakers Shopping Jarred Vanderbilt
Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate Lands Partially Guaranteed Deal With Rockets
Jordan Walsh

Agrees to a Three-Year Extension With Boston
Jacoby Brissett

Returning to Practice on Thursday
Quinshon Judkins

to be a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Avoids PUP List to Start Training Camp
NFL

Aaron Donald "Still Thinking" About a Comeback
Ketel Marte

Scratched With Back Stiffness
Nic Scourton

Suffers Torn ACL, Out for 2026 Season
CFB

Antwan Raymond a Contender to Lead Country in Rushing
CFB

Bryant Wesco Jr. Still a Top Wideout After Injury-Shortened Season
CFB

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Has Upgraded Supporting Cast Entering Year 2
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Tarik Skubal

Brewers Getting Aggressive, Could Target Tarik Skubal at Trade Deadline
Travis Etienne Jr.

Fits Best on Contending Dynasty Rosters
Alec Pierce

Expected to be Limited in Camp After Ankle Surgery
Tetairoa McMillan

Practicing at Training Camp
Malik Nabers

Expected to Avoid PUP List to Open 2026 Season
Joe Mixon

Tells Former Teammates His Career is Over
Travis Kelce

Has Become One of Fantasy's Biggest Sleepers in 2026
Trae Young

Shifts to a Present-Focused Mindset After Injuries
Cameron Johnson

Nuggets Rebuff Salary-Dump Offers for Cameron Johnson
Anthony Davis

Wizards Plan to Extend Anthony Davis Amid Trade Rumors
Kawhi Leonard

Bennedict Mathurin's Free Agency Freezes
Miles Bridges

Suns Hope to Sign Miles Bridges to a Long-Term Extension
Nikola Vučević

Nikola Vucevic Isn't Planning to Retire After Next Season
NBA

Mario Hezonja Rejects EuroLeague Insurance to Bet on the NBA
TreVeyon Henderson

the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
Houston Rockets

Rockets Hire Shooting Guru Chip Engelland for Ime Udoka's Staff
Jaron Pierre Jr.

Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Emanuel Miller

Spurs Release Two-Way Forward Emanuel Miller
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies and D'Angelo Russell Expected to Part Ways
David Jones-Garcia

Spurs Re-Sign G-League Standout David Jones-Garcia to Two-Way Deal
CFB

Florida in No Hurry to Name Starting Quarterback
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Remains a Solid Pick at Current Redraft ADP
CFB

Charles Jagusah's Timeline to Return Still Unclear
Matthew Stafford

a Prime Dynasty Sell-High Candidate Ahead of 2026
CFB

Lawson Luckie to See Elevated Role Following Oscar Delp's Departure
CFB

Terrance Carter Jr. a Candidate to Lead All Tight Ends in Receiving Production
José Ramírez

Jose Ramirez Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
CFB

Rocky Beers a Top Red-Zone Target for Oklahoma
James Cook III

Remains a High-End Running Back Option Entering 2026
Zach Charbonnet

Placed on PUP List
Jacoby Brissett

to Report for Start of Training Camp
Garrett Crochet

No Timetable for Garrett Crochet to Resume Throwing
PGA

Sungjae Im Hoping The Open Sparks a Turnaround in Approach Play
Bobby Witt Jr.

Royals Place Bobby Witt Jr. on Injured List With Back Tightness
Maverick McNealy

Looking to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
Scottie Scheffler

is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open
Jackson Koivun

Brings Elite Upside to the 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Offers Strong Value at the 3M Open
Tom Kim

Looking to Shake Off Open Championship Letdown at 3M Open
Billy Horschel

Searching for Form at TPC Twin Cities
Tony Finau

Hoping to Recapture His 3M Open Magic
PGA

Pierceson Coody Looks to Continue Strong Season at 3M Open
PGA

Michael Brennan Needs Short Game to Match Ball-Striking at 3M Open
Khris Middleton

Hopes to Remain Impactful in Year 15
Cason Wallace

Ajay Mitchell to Take on Expanded Roles Next Season
Julius Randle

Nets Expect Big Things From Julius Randle
Bhayshul Tuten

Jaguars Expecting Big Year from Bhayshul Tuten
Trevor Zegras

Wants to Improve as Center
LA

Jack Campbell Announces Retirement
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom to Miss Start of Season
John Marino

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Mammoth
Jason Robertson

Avoids Arbitration Hearing With One-Year, $12 Million Deal
Hideki Matsuyama

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama

One of the Favorites at 3M Open
PGA

Ben James Could Be a Contender at 3M Open
Tom Hoge

Finding Form Heading to 3M Open
Joe Highsmith

Heading to 3M Open on Back of Best Finish of 2026
Doug Ghim

Needs to Find Form Following John Deere Classic
Jason Day

Struggling For Form
Luke Clanton

Having Tough Season Heading to 3M Open
Sam LaPorta

Fully Cleared for Training Camp
Max Fried

to Come Off Injured List to Start Game 2 of Doubleheader on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

to Make his Next Start on Sunday
MLB

Red Sox-Orioles Postponed on Tuesday
Colson Montgomery

Scratched on Tuesday With Shin Contusion
Max Homa

Trending in Decent Direction Ahead of 3M Open
Rasmus Hojgaard

Doesn't Check Enough Boxes to be Useful at 3M Open
Jonathan Taylor

Could be a Hold-in During Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacob Misiorowski

Won't Start Again This Week
MLB

Pirates-Yankees Postponed, Doubleheader Set For Wednesday
CFB

Brody Foley an Impact Transfer for Louisville
CFB

Trey'Dez Green in for Big Production in Lane Kiffin's Offense
Zach Neto

Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
CFB

Tennessee's Ethan Davis a Potential Breakout Tight End in 2026
CFB

Bear Bachmeier Aiming to Take Step Forward as a Passer
CFB

Can Lincoln Kienholz Elevate Louisville to ACC Title Contention?
Mason Miller

Padres Considering Trading Mason Miller
CFB

Walker Eget Expected to be Full-Go for Fall Practice
CFB

Georgia Running Back Dante Dowdell Out Indefinitely After ATV Incident
Max Fried

Expected to Rejoin the Rotation Next Week
Adley Rutschman

Orioles Listening to Offers for Adley Rutschman
Colson Montgomery

Exits Early on Monday With Shin Injury
Bobby Witt Jr.

Pulled Early With Back Tightness on Monday
José Soriano

Angels Exected to Make Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers Available at Trade Deadline
Nick Kurtz

Could be Available This Weekend
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Could Return to Dodgers Bullpen This Weekend
CFB

Ahmad Hardy Medically Cleared From May Gunshot Wound
Kamaru Usman

Dricus Du Plessis Dominates Kamaru Usman
Joey Logano

Dominates at North Wilkesboro for First 2026 Victory
Denny Hamlin

Places Second and Extends his Championship Lead at North Wilkesboro
Chase Briscoe

Finishes Third After Starting 30th at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

Recovers From Speeding Penalty to Finish Fourth at North Wilkesboro
Shane Van Gisbergen

Matches his Best Oval Result at North Wilkesboro
Kamaru Usman

Gets Dominated At UFC Oklahoma
Christian Leroy Duncan

Shines At UFC Oklahoma
Jared Cannonier

Drops Decision At UFC Oklahoma
Chase Hooper

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mitch Ramirez

Still Winless In The UFC
CFB

Beau Pribula Named Starting Quarterback for Virginia
CFB

Warde Manuel to Step Down as Michigan's Athletic Director
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Great DFS Option for All Formats at North Wilkesboro
Austin Cindric

Could Austin Cindric be A Sneaky DFS Option for North Wilkesboro?
Ryan Blaney

Awarded Pole at North Wilkesboro After Washout
Christopher Bell

the Favorite to Win at North Wilkesboro
Joey Logano

Needs a Strong Run at North Wilkesboro
Ty Gibbs

an Interesting Option at North Wilkesboro
Ross Chastain

Should be Avoided at North Wilkesboro
NHL

Matej Blumel Returns to Czechia
NHL

Jaret Anderson-Dolan Heads to Sweden
Connor Bedard

Signs Five-Year, $75 Million Extension With Blackhawks
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players