Jaron Pierre Jr. Comes Home on a Pelicans Two-Way Deal
Jaron Pierre Jr. has agreed to a two-way deal with his hometown team, per Marc Stein, the No. 58 pick becoming the first New Orleans native the franchise has ever drafted. Pierre is a proven college scorer: he averaged 17.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 37.0 percent shooting from three in his lone SMU season, a year after winning Conference USA Player of the Year with 21.6 points a game at Jacksonville State. The feel-good story aside, a crowded New Orleans backcourt and a two-way tag point him toward the G League's new Laketown Squadron. His lack of an immediate path to NBA minutes keeps him entirely off the fantasy radar for now.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein