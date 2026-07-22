Jacoby Brissett to Report for Start of Training Camp
Jacoby Brissett will report for the start of the team's training camp on Wednesday, a source told Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. However, Volin said he wouldn't expect to see Brissett on the field much until his contract situation is resolved. The 33-year-old veteran and former third-rounder by the New England Patriots in 2016 out of North Carolina State is looking for a raise going into his 11th year in the league after becoming Arizona's starting QB in 2025, when he threw for a career-high 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) in his first year with the organization. The Cardinals agree that Brissett has earned a new contract, but despite negotiating for the last several months, the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. Expect something to happen sooner rather than later so that the Cardinals can get Brissett back on the field as he tries to learn new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense. Fantasy managers should treat the veteran gunslinger as a low-end QB2 with regression most likely coming his way in what should be a much more balanced offense in 2026 under LaFleur.
Source: The Boston Globe - Ben Volin
Source: The Boston Globe - Ben Volin