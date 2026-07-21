Jordan Whittington Competing for WR3 Role in 2026
Jordan Whittington will be competing for the WR3 role in training camp this summer behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Whittington was on the field more for the Rams in Year 2 in 2025, but his production dropped from his rookie campaign, as he caught just 18 of 25 targets for 171 yards and zero touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (six starts). The 25-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2024 out of the University of Texas had 22 catches for 293 yards and zero TDs in 15 games (three starts) as a rookie in 2024. Even if he wins the WR3 job this summer over the likes of Xavier Smith, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, and Tyler Scott, Whittington will be off the fantasy football radar in most single-year formats as long as both Nacua and Adams stay healthy.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins