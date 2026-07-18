Jaydon Blue to Battle for an Important Insurance Role
Jaydon Blue barely saw the field as a rookie, with 16 of his 39 total touches coming in a Week 18 tilt against the Giants, in which the team's starters saw limited action. Leading rusher Javonte Williams signed a three-year extension early in the offseason, locking him in atop the depth chart, but with few other moves made at the position, Blue has the opportunity to compete against a familiar cast of characters for primary backup responsibilities. Serving in that role last season, Malik Davis showed great efficiency on his limited touches, which could put him in pole position ahead of 2026 training camp, while 2025 seventh-round pick Phil Mafah was active in only one game as a rookie. Meanwhile, Blue was reported to have impressed his coaches with the progress he showed during OTAs and minicamp, and if he can carry that momentum into the padded practices of training camp, he could threaten for an important insurance role in what again projects to be a high-scoring offense.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller