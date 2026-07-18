Improved Consistency in 2026 Could Make Caleb Williams a Fantasy League-Winner
Caleb Williams finished as the fantasy QB5 in 2025 while leaving a lot of meat on the bone. His 58.1% completion rate ranked 32nd out of 33 qualifying quarterbacks, finishing ahead of only J.J. McCarthy, but much of his accuracy struggles can be explained by the same propensity for hunting big plays that is responsible for his heightened ceiling. Twice in 2025, Williams finished a week as the overall QB1, and he landed in the top 10 in more than half his starts, but a more balanced approach in his second season with Ben Johnson should lead to more consistency and a spot among the most reliable fantasy contributors at the position. Even in saying goodbye to DJ Moore, the team's leading wide receiver in each of the past three seasons, Chicago still boasts one of the most dynamic trios of pass catchers in the league in receivers Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland. With all the pieces around him to take yet another step forward, Williams is RotoBaller's QB7, but he is one of a handful of players who could ultimately threaten to finish 2026 as the overall QB1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller