Chris Olave Could Be Poised for a Career Year in 2026
Chris Olave put together the best season of his career in 2025, recording 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns on 156 targets across 16 games. Olave was held out of Saints OTAs in the spring due to a blood clot issue, but he's expected to be full go for the start of training camp. The 26-year-old will get some new target competition in New Orleans this season from rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed), whom the Saints selected eighth overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Olave should still be the number one option in his team's passing game, at least to start the year. New Orleans also looks to be on track to have their best offense in a while, as the team will have emerging quarterback Tyler Shough under center for his first full season as the starter. Olave could be in line for a monster year in 2026 and profiles as a prime target for dynasty contenders even with his value surging.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller