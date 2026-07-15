Junior Caminero Says he Will Play on Friday
Junior Caminero (hand) was forced from Tuesday's All-Star Game after being hit in the left hand by a pitch from St. Louis Cardinals right-handed closer Riley O'Brien, but X-rays came back negative, and Caminero says he will be back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Fantasy managers can now breathe a sigh of relief after the scary scene early in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The 23-year-old didn't look his best just before this week's break, but he's a clear must-start in all fantasy formats when he's active as one of the best all-around hitters in baseball. The Dominican third baseman came into the break slashing a cool .279/.372/.555 with a .927 OPS, 28 home runs, 59 RBI, 61 runs scored, and two stolen bases across his 355 at-bats. The two-time All-Star is tied for fourth in baseball in home runs, is tied for 20th in RBI, and is tied for 13th in runs scored.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin