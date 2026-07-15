Ryan Clifford Remains Far From 2026 Call-Up?
Ryan Clifford was expected to be in serious contention for a call-up to Queens in the 2026 season. However, the first base/corner outfield has endured some serious growing pains at Syracuse, delaying a potential promotion. However, over the last week, the slugger has begun to show substantial progress, which could keep the door open for a late call-up. Over his last six games, the 22-year-old has gone deep twice and added a double. However, prior to this brief surge, Clifford endured a lengthy 20-game home run drought. On the season, Clifford has hit 16 home runs but holds an underwhelming .196/.283/.395 slash line. If the Mets were to sell some veteran pieces from their lineup ahead of the trade deadline, Clifford could have a clear path to second-half at-bats. For now, his struggles at Triple-A keep him off the stash radar in all standard redraft leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com