Elvis Alvarado Still in the Mix for Saves in Sacramento
Elvis Alvarado may not have the best numbers in his second season in the big leagues, but he's still in the late-inning mix in Sacramento for the A's, making him worth a look in deep fantasy leagues for managers desperate for saves. The 27-year-old Dominican hurler went 3-3 with a 4.94 ERA (4.02 FIP), 1.13 WHIP, his first two career saves, 35 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 27 1/3 innings out of the bullpen in the first half of 2026. Alvarado's last save came way back on June 13 against the Colorado Rockies, but since his last blown save on June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, he has tightened things up, allowing just one earned run on three hits while walking three and fanning 10 in seven innings over seven appearances out of the bullpen. His blown save against the Giants was his only blown save of the year, and he should see more high-leverage, late-inning work to begin the second half after his recent strong run. Alvarado is rostered in only 4% of Yahoo leagues and is probably only worth pursuing if you're absolutely desperate for saves.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference