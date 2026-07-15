James Tibbs III Reinforces Stash Status Before Break
James Tibbs III capped off a highly productive first half with a mini three-game hit streak in which he went 6-for-12 (.500), including a double and a stolen base. Notably, the Dodgers' ninth-ranked prospect also showed great improvement in his strikeout rate as of late, recording just three strikeouts over his last seven games across 27 plate appearances, which was only an 11.1 percent rate compared to a 26.1 percent rate before that. The left-handed hitter heads into the break with a strong .289/.406/.553 slash line with 21 home runs and a 16.3 percent walk rate, while his 74 runs scored and 71 RBI both rank second at Triple-A so far this year. A debut in the majors is starting to feel overdue, though it still may take an injury or trade to make it happen. Either way, look for a debut sometime in the second half, and given how productive he's been, if the former first-rounder were hitting anywhere in the potent L.A. lineup, he'd be a viable fantasy asset in deeper leagues, so managers with an NA spot should consider stashing the 23-year-old ahead of an eventual call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com