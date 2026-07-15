Alec Burleson Is a Top Second-Half Power Buy
Alec Burleson reached the break at .273/.337/.468 with 15 home runs and 67 RBI, and the damage could have been worse. Statcast has him at a .294 expected average and .540 expected slugging percentage. He also finished with 19.7 expected homers, nearly five more than the real total. That is a loud gap for a hitter already producing. Burleson has not sold out to get there. His strikeout rate sits at 15.1%, while the hard-hit rate jumped to 48.7% and the barrel rate to 11.6%, both career highs. Left-handers are still the problem, holding him to a .195 average, but St. Louis kept him in the lineup and used him at first base in 91 of 94 games. The profile says hold, or buy before the power catches up. A bigger second half is very much in play.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller